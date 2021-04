Crews are looking for a kayaker that went missing in Middlebury Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the water rescue started at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Longmeadow Road.

Crews from Middlebury, Morris and Bantam were called in to assist.

The kayaker has not yet been found.

No additional information was immediately available.