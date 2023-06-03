Crews Looking Into What Sparked 3-Alarm Hartford Fire

Authorities are working to determine what ignited a fire in Hartford Saturday.
The flames broke out at an apartment building on Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m.
The building is located near Sisson Avenue and the entrance to I-84.
One person was seen being treated in the back of an ambulance. The extent of their injuries weren't immediately known and it is unclear if anyone else was injured.
