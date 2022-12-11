Crews Prepare For First Significant Snowfall This Season

You might want to start gathering your shovels, scrapers, and those extra winter layers as snow starts accumulating across the state.

"This is really going to be the first plowable statewide event that we're dealing with this winter,” said Josh Morgan, Spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Morgan says crews will be out on the roads throughout the night and into Monday morning to keep them clear.

"You know, just looking at the forecast, you know, the northwest part of the state... the Northwest Hills probably going to have a little bit more accumulation, probably a little bit more slushy on the 95 corridor, and along the shoreline,” said Morgan.

One boy from Rocky Hill tells us he is looking forward to those flakes and good packing snow this season.

"I’m excited because I’ve been waiting for the right kind of snow to fall for a good snowman because I’ve never really made a snowman before. One time, we tried to roll up some balls, but it didn’t go so well,” said Charles Tranquillo, of Rocky Hill.

Tranquillo's snowman plans might have to wait a little longer as the storm is expected to bring only a couple inches of snow throughout the state. He and his father, however, started preparing for the season, stopping at the hardware store for their snowblower.

“We came here for some 5W-30 to see if that improves the way it runs, hopefully,” said Vinny Tranquillo, of Rocky Hill.

Another customer was in search of another winter item to tackle some ice before it melts.

"I was just looking in to see what kind of roof scrapers they have,” said Mithu Sadarangani, of Cromwell.

Sadarangani has lived in Connecticut for four decades and has noticed early snowfalls in recent years. Before, he said, it would rarely snow.

“It’s been changing a lot. It used to be not too cold and not enough snow. I used to look forward to a white Christmas. We never used to get it, but now you do get it,” said Sadarangani.

Transportation officials do not expect the storm to impact public transportation, but Morgan says be aware of slick conditions and crews clearing the road.

"You know, there won't be as much vehicle traffic on the roads. But if people do have to be out Sunday night, or even Monday morning, and you see our crews working, please do not try to pass the plow," said Morgan. "You see us we don't often see you because of the size of these vehicles. So don't crowd the plow. Give us plenty of room to work."