Southbury

Crews Put Out 2-Acre Brush Fire in Southbury

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters responded to a brush fire that spanned across two acres in Southbury Saturday morning.

The blaze happened in the area of South Flat Hill. Responding crews extinguished the fire with the help of mutual aid.

The fire department said the area of thoroughly wet down.

No injuries were reported. There's been a high fire danger over the past several days because of dry and windy conditions.

Officials are advising that people use extreme caution with open flames or when discarding ashes.

This article tagged under:

Southburyfirefightersbrush fire
