Crews Put Out 2-Alarm Blaze in Hartford

Fire crews worked to put out a 2-alarm fire in Hartford Sunday evening.

Crews responded to the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Shultas Place. When firefighters got to the scene, a second alarm was requested at approximately 5:04 p.m.

The blaze was put out less than 10 minutes later, but crews are still at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the fire. It is unknown how many people were home at the time.

The fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross will assist any families that may be displaced.

