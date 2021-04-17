Crews Put Out 2-Alarm Fire in Milford

Firefighters put out a 2-alarm fire at a home in Milford on Saturday.

Officials said the large blaze happened at 315 Foxwood Ln.

Fire crews arriving at the scene found a heavy volume of fire in the back of the home and transmitted a second alarm.

All residents were removed from the home before crews arrived. As a result of the fire, seven residents were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross.

A firefighter received second degree burns to his hand and shoulder and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

West Haven and Stratford crews assisted with station coverage during the blaze.

The fire is under investigation.