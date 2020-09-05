Crews Put Out Fire at Comcast in Berlin After Reported Gas Odor

Crews extinguished a fire at Comcast in Berlin Saturday morning after they received a report that there was an odor of natural gas in the building.

The fire happened at approximately 8:01 a.m. at 222 New Park Dr.

When crews got to the scene, they determined the odor was actually of electrical burning within the building, they said.

The building was found without street electrical power and was operating on standby generator power, according to crews.

Firefighters said they saw the office areas quickly filling with smoke.

Eversource responded to the scene to check the service and electrical equipment feeding the area, according to crews. They found a problem caused by a small animal in the vicinity that caused a lack of power.

Crews said they found a problem with an electrical motor within the ceiling area of the building.

Fire crews from East Berlin, Kensington, Berlin, South Kensington, Meriden, and Cromwell responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported in the fire.