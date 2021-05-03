shelton

Crews Put Out Fire at Home in Shelton

Dozens of firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Shelton on Monday.

The fire happened just before 4 p.m. on Long Hill Drive. When crews arrived, the home was found to be well involved in fire, they said.

Firefighters fought the blaze from the exterior and several hoses were used to control the fire.

The blaze was placed under control within an hour but crews remained at the scene conducting extensive overhaul, officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Approximately 35 firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

