Crews Put Out Fire at Emmanuel Christian Academy in Newington

Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a school in Newington Monday evening.

Officials said the blaze broke out at the school on Maple Hill Avenue. The fire was contained to the cafeteria and gymnasium, according to officials.

The fire has since been put out and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

It's unknown if the blaze will impact school operations. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.