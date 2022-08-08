Newington

Crews Put Out Fire at Emmanuel Christian Academy in Newington

Newington Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a school in Newington Monday evening.

Officials said the blaze broke out at the school on Maple Hill Avenue. The fire was contained to the cafeteria and gymnasium, according to officials.

The fire has since been put out and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unknown if the blaze will impact school operations. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Newingtonnewington fireschool fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us