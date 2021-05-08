seymour

Crews Put Out Large Car Fire on Route 8 Ramp in Seymour

Seymour Fire Department

Fire crews put out a large car fire on a Route 8 south exit ramp early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the exit 20 off ramp at approximately 12:30 a.m. for the reported car fire.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found a vehicle had crashed into a fence and was fully involved in fire.

All individuals were out of the car before crews arrived. Crews put out the blaze not too long after.

Eversource also responded to the scene because utility wires were burned through from the intensity of the blaze, officials said.

Officials were at the scene for about two hours assisting Eversource and state police.

