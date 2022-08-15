Crews Put Out Multiple Brush Fires on Route 8 in Shelton

Firefighters put out multiple brush fires on Route 8 in the Shelton/Trumbull area Monday afternoon.

Officials said they were alerted of the brush fires on the median of Route 8 at about 2 p.m. While responding, a large plume of smoke was visible from about a half mile away.

Responding crews said they saw a large brush fire just north of the exit 11 entrance ramp. A second firetruck came upon another brush fire just south of the exit 12 entrance ramp and a third firetruck saw a third brush fire just north of the exit 11 exit ramp in Trumbull.

Trumbull firefighters were called in to help.

Over a dozen firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported and the highway has since fully reopened.

