Crews Quell 2 Alarm Fire at Middletown Home

Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire at a home in Middletown Saturday morning.

The flames broke out around 11:50 on Portland Street near the Arrigoni Bridge.

Fire officials say they received reports that there may be people trapped inside, but everyone was able to make it out safely.

Crews eventually called for additional man power by signaling for a second alarm to help get the flames under control.

It is unclear how many residents were displaced.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.