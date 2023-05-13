Middletown

Crews Quell 2 Alarm Fire at Middletown Home

By Andrew Masse

NBC Connecticut

Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire at a home in Middletown Saturday morning.

The flames broke out around 11:50 on Portland Street near the Arrigoni Bridge.

Fire officials say they received reports that there may be people trapped inside, but everyone was able to make it out safely.

Crews eventually called for additional man power by signaling for a second alarm to help get the flames under control.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It is unclear how many residents were displaced.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Middletownfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us