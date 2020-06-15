Crews Recover 2 Bodies in Housatonic River

Crews found the bodies of two men who went missing in the Housatonic River in New Milford last week.

The search for Alexander Osoria-Paredes, 21, and Luis Hernandez-Cuello, 24, began Wednesday morning.

New Milford police said the men, who are from the Bronx, were part of a group picnicking in a recreational area off Route 7. One of the men began to struggle while swimming and the second tried to help. They were both swept away and drowned, police said.

New Milford, Brookfield and state police dive teams, along with Newtown Underwater Search and Rescue, assisted in the search.

Police said they believe the circumstances surrounding the incident are not suspicious.

Police are reminding people to be safe around all rivers, lakes and ponds by only swimming in designated areas or where there is a lifeguard present. All children and non-swimmers should wear life jackets, police said.

"Our prayers go out to both of the families of the victims of this tragic accident," the police department said in a statement.