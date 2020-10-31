Crews Recover and Identify Body of Missing Groton Boater

Crews have recovered the body of a missing boater who was last seen in Groton on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Police said the body of 49-year-old Matthew Lyon was recovered Saturday north of Great Gull Island in New York.

Lyon was reported overdue from a boating trip at 5 p.m. by his wife after leaving Groton Elks Lodge and Marina, according to police.

He was last seen around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

Police contacted Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound watchstanders at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Lyon's body was later recovered in the water two nautical miles north of Great Gull Island, officials said. Connecticut State Police recovered the body at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The body was taken to Coast Guard Station in New Haven, where it was positively identified as Lyon.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Matthew Lyon,” said Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. "This tragedy emphasizes the inherent dangers of marine activities, and we urge all boaters to take basic steps to ensure their safety before getting underway, including checking the weather, filing a float plan and wearing a life jacket. We're grateful for the effective coordination we have with our partner agencies which led to the quick recovery of Mr. Lyon's body."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 203-468-4421.