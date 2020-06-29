Crews Remove Christopher Columbus Statue in Hartford

Crews are removing a statue of Christopher Columbus in Hartford on Monday morning.

The statue is located on Lafayette Street and was donated to the City of Hartford by Italian-American citizens. It was unveiled and dedicated on Columbus Day in 1926, according to the Hartford Preservation Alliance.

Over the past several days, a city official said there were conversations with the mayor's office on how to bring down the statue in a safe way. The decision was made to remove the statue. That process began at 3:30 a.m.

The statue is expected to be put in storage once it is taken down, a city official said. After that, a decision will be made on where the statue goes.

Last week, the city of New Haven took down the Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park.

The statues have been removed amid protests nationwide for racial justice.