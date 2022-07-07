Candlewood Lake

Crews Rescue Boaters After Crash on Candlewood Lake in Sherman

Sherman Volunteer Fire Department

Sherman firefighters conducted a boat rescue after two vessels crashed on Candlewood Lake in Sherman Thursday evening.

Crews said they were called to the lake in the area of Chicken Rock at about 7:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated that there was a boat in distress with people in the water.

Authorities said they responded within eight minutes. Several nearby departments assisted.

Responding crews determined that two boats had crashed in Sherman Bay and three occupants were located.

Officials said no life-threatening injuries were reported. One person was evaluated by emergency personnel on shore and has since been released.

"Due to the rapid response and great communication by Sherman Volunteer Fire Department and their mutual aid partners, the incident was quickly brought under control with an exceptionally positive outcome," officials said on Facebook.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating.

