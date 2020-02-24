Montville

Crews Rescue Dog from Well in Montville

Dog after being rescued from well in Montville
Montville Police department

Emergency crews worked together to rescue a dog from a well in Montville.

Two fisherman heard a cry for help and found a puppy about 15 feet down a well and called for help, according to the Montville Police Department’s Facebook page.

When Montville police and Montville animal control arrived, they realized they needed the fire department to help with the rescue.

Montville crews arrived and requested help from the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department confined space rescue team.

The rescue effort was successful and there is video of the puppy being freed from the well.

