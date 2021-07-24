Farmington

Crews Rescue Lost, Injured Hiker in Farmington

Fire crews responded to a call for a lost and injured hiker in a trail off Route 6 in Farmington Saturday evening.

Officials said they were called in after hearing that a lost 53-year-old hiker was experiencing a medical emergency.

The hiker has since been safely removed from the trails and is being transported to a nearby hospital where he is conscious and alert at this time, according to police. The extent of his injuries are non-life threatening, officials said.

Several nearby towns were called in to assist with the rescue including Plainville and Simsbury.

