Crews Rescue Lost, Injured Hiker in Farmington

Fire crews responded to a call for a lost and injured hiker in a trail off Route 6 in Farmington Saturday evening.

Officials said they were called in after hearing that a lost 53-year-old hiker was experiencing a medical emergency.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The hiker has since been safely removed from the trails and is being transported to a nearby hospital where he is conscious and alert at this time, according to police. The extent of his injuries are non-life threatening, officials said.

Several nearby towns were called in to assist with the rescue including Plainville and Simsbury.