Crews Rescue Person After Car Crashes, Goes Into Creek in Westport

Emergency crews rescued a person after their car went into a creek following a crash in Westport early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a rollover crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped shortly before 1 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a single-car crash with the car coming to rest on its side in a creek adjacent to the Saugatuck River. The car was in approximately two feet of water.

Firefighters put cold water rescue suits on and removed the only person in the vehicle.

The person who was rescued was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.