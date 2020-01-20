Derby

Crews Rescue Man Trapped Under Bridge on Housatonic River in Derby Overnight

A man who fell from a trestle over the Housatonic River was rescued on Monday morning after being trapped overnight, according to authorities.

Crews responded to the Housatonic River in Derby on Monday morning, took boats out into the river and rescued a man.

He said that he'd fallen from a trestle and gotten to a pylon.

The man has minor injuries and might have frostbite after being out in frigid temperatures for hours. He has transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Rescue efforts took around 15 minutes.

Crews warn that it is dangerous for people to walk on the trestle, which is deteriorating.

No additional information was immediately available.

