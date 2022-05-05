Crews Rescue Two People After Car Goes Down Embankment in Rocky Hill

Two people were rescued in Rocky Hill on Thursday after the vehicle they were in went about 100-150 feet down in an embankment, according to authorities.

Crews responded to the area of 91 North by exit 24 and discovered a car sitting in about four feet of water.

Rocky Hill Fire Chief Michael Garrahy said two people were out of the vehicle when crews got to the scene and were carried by a Stokes Basket, also referred to as a low-angle rescue.

Both people were transported to the hospital with what officials said are non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

