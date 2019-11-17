Crews Rescue Woman From Connecticut River in Enfield

Crews from multiple fire departments rescued a woman from the Connecticut River in Enfield on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers from Enfield Fire Department, EMS and firefighters from Enfield, North Thompsonville and Thompsonville responded to the Connecticut River around 12:30 p.m. after getting a report that someone had jumped off of the Enfield/Suffield Veteran's Bridge.

When crews arrived, police said they found a woman in the water about three-quarters of a mile downstream from the bridge.

The woman was able to make it to the shore and was assisted by firefighters on a watercraft. She was then evacuated to a boat launch and was transported to a hospital, according to police.

The woman is being treated for symptoms believed to be caused by hypothermia, according to officials.

There is no word on the woman's condition.