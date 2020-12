Fire crews rescued a woman who was in the water at Coventry Lake Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Around 2 p.m., a caller told police that a woman had been in the water at the lake in the Lisicke Beach area on Main Street for at least 15 minutes.

Responding crews saw the woman about 100 feet off the shoreline.

Fire personnel rescued the woman and she was then transported to the hospital for exposure.

No additional information was immediately available.