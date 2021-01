New Britain officials responded to two fires at the same time this afternoon.

Mayor Erin Stewart says this is a rare occurrence for New Britain.

Two fires at same time this afternoon, very rare occurrence. Thank you mutual aid from Bristol, Hfd and WeHa FD #newbritain — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) January 30, 2021

Bristol, Hartford and West Hartford fire departments were called in after a fire at a home on Washington Street.

Other crews were also seen at a home on Clinton Street.

It's unclear if anyone was inside at the time or if anyone was hurt.