Crews Respond to 3-Alarm Fire in Hamden

Firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building in Hamden.

Fire officials said they're at the scene of Kaye Vue Drive for a large structure fire. All on-duty firefighters and multiple mutual aid companies are on-scene.

Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede said firefighters pulled one person from the blaze. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials said the fire is under control and overhaul is underway.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

On scene 95 Kay Vue Drive with @HamdenFireDept . IC reports fire is UC at this time. One victim pulled from fire floor by #firefighters. Overhaul underway. Marshal is on scene investigating. #Hamden. pic.twitter.com/ytcfG43Tvs — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) October 15, 2021

People are being asked to avoid the area. The fire marshal is at the scene investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.