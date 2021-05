Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in West Hartford, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The accident happened between exits 41 and 43. The right lane of traffic is closed at this time and it is unclear when it will reopen.

Traffic appears to be backed up in the area.

The accident was reported at approximately 4:35 p.m. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.