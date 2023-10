Firefighters were called to a reported apartment fire in Hamden Wednesday night.

The fire department said they were called to a second alarm fire on Kaye Vue Drive. People were asked to avoid the area.

Heavy fire could be seen coming from the second floor of the complex. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.