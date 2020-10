Crews are responding to a bar fire in Ellington, according to Tolland Alert.

Tolland Alert Tweeted that tankers have been dispatched to help respond to a barn fire.

FIRE ALERT: Both Tanker 140 & Tanker 440 have been dispatched, mutual aid to Ellington, to assist with a fully involved barn fire. pic.twitter.com/QgAUK3eqCY — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) October 2, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.