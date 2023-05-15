Crews Respond to Boating Accident on Candlewood Lake

Danbury fire crews responded to a call about a boating accident on Candlewood Lake Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of Driftwood Point, according to fire officials.

The call indicated one vessel was taking on water and a second vessel was trying to return to Lattins Cove State Boat Launch.

Danbury's 34 Marine 1 responed as did crews on the shore, fire officials said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Crews determined the vessel reported to be taking on water in fact was not taking on water. The vessel was escorted to Lattins Cove and both people on board were evaluated by EMS. One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is not clear.

Fire crews were not able to locate the second vessel, which reported left the area under it's owner power, fire officials said.

The investigation was turned over to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection ENCONN police.