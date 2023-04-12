Crews Respond to Brush Fire at Holy Land in Waterbury

Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire at Holy Land USA in Waterbury.

The police department said crews are responding to the fire, which could be seen from Interstate 84.

An NBC Connecticut camera captured smoke near the cross at Holy Land.

The fire danger is extreme today, and a red flag warning has been issued for the entire state due to the windy, warm and dry weather conditions.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.