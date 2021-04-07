Mansfield

Crews Respond to Brush Fire in Mansfield

Crews are responding to a brush fire in Mansfield.

A post on the Mansfield Fire Department Facebook page urges people to avoid Stearns Road.

Tolland Alert is assisting first responders in Mansfield.

