Mansfield Crews Respond to Brush Fire in Mansfield Published 18 mins ago • Updated 18 mins ago Crews are responding to a brush fire in Mansfield. A post on the Mansfield Fire Department Facebook page urges people to avoid Stearns Road. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. Tolland Alert is assisting first responders in Mansfield. FIRE ALERT: ET240 is currently in Mansfield assisting with a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/fGfPrPirqQ— Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 7, 2021 This article tagged under: Mansfieldbrush fire 0