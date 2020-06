Crews are responding to brush fires caused by downed power lines in Granby, according to police.

Granville Road, or Route 189, is closed from East Street to the Mass. border, police said.

The fire department and Eversource are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.