Firefighters are actively responding to a car rollover on Ayers Road in South Windsor.

Officials said one person was trapped but was able to self-extricate and was uninjured.

It is unknown if there are any other injuries.

This is the third accident response of the day, according to crews.

No additional information was immediately available.