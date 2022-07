Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze at New Milford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said they're responding to the area of 388 Danbury Rd. for a report of fire showing from the school.

Flames could be seen coming out the top of the school building.

It's unknown if anyone was inside the school at the time and if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.