Hamden

Crews respond to fire at old middle school building in Hamden

Getty Images

Fire crews are responding to a fire at the old middle school building in Hamden on Saturday.

Dispatchers said the fire is at the building on Newhall Street.

At this time, the whole block is closed and Newhall Street is closed at Harris Street.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of the fire or how much damage there may be.

