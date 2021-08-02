East Windsor

1 Taken to the Hospital After Fire in East Windsor

NBC Connecticut

One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire in East Windsor Monday.

Warehouse Point Fire Chief James Barton said crews responded to the fire at the Carousel Apartments on Pleasant Street just before 3 p.m. When crews arrived there was heavy smoke showing from the second floor, and they found a female victim inside. She was taken to the hospital and then flown to Bridgeport Hospital for further treatment.

Three other people were removed from a downstairs apartment in case the smoke reached them.

The state and local fire marshal are on scene investigating.

More details were not immediately available.

