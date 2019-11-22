Police ID Person Killed in Fire in Glastonbury

One person is dead after a fire at a Glastonbury apartment complex Friday night, fire officials said.

Glastonbury Fire Chief Michael Thurz said crews were called around 8:30 p.m. for smoke in a building at Salem Court Friday night. When crews arrived, they attacked the fire from inside and found one person in the apartment. That person has died, Thurz said.

Police have identified the person who died as 59-year-old Francesco Bertuglia.

The Glastonbury Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal investigated and determined the fire and Bertuglia's death were accidental.

No other injuries were reported.

Only one unit was directly affected by the fire, but residents of five units were displaced.