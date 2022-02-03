Crews Respond to Fire in New London

Firefighters responded to a fire at the vacant Thames River Apartment Complex on Crystal Avenue in New London Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. and crews found fire between the second and third floors of the high-rise building, which is scheduled to be torn down next week.

Crews from Waterford and Groton brought their ladder trucks and helped searched all nine floors.

One person was evaluated at the scene, but not transported to the hospital, fire officials said. No firefighters were hurt.

In 2018, 117 families were moved out of the high rises and relocated with other Section 8 vouchers.

There’s a large fence around the property with a sign that reads "abatement and demolition."

The mayor said the first phase of demolition, where they dispose of a lot of the materials inside, is already complete.

He said the city has done its best to secure the buildings, but there is evidence that trespassers got inside and set fires. He said the fire marshal and police will be investigating.