House Fire in Southington Under Investigation

A house fire in Southington is under investigation on Monday morning.

Fire officials said a homeowner on Pleasant Street called 911 to report smoke with circuit breakers tripping in the home around 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire trapped in the floor between the first and second floors of the home. The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

Two people who were home at the time of the fire were evacuated, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was called in from Meriden and Cheshire, authorities added.

The Fire Marshal is investigating. At this point, there is no word on what may have started the fire.

