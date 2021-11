Crews are at the scene of a fire in Wallingford on Saturday.

Multiple fire trucks and other emergency vehicles can be seen in the road in front of a building on South Colony Road.

Dispatchers said the fire is at 185 South Colony Road.

A plume of smoke is in the air above the building.

The road appears to be closed.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials have not released details about the fire.