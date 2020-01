Crews are responding to a fire on Main Street in Essex on Monday morning.

Old Saybrook Fire Department said they have sent a crew to Essex as mutual aid for the fire at 15 Main Street.

A fire official at the scene said the fire is at the Black Seal restaurant. Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen.

It is unclear how much damage the fire has caused.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.