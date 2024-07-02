Hartford

Gas leak prompted evacuations at daycare, apartments in Hartford

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several apartment buildings and a daycare were evacuated after a gas leak at an unoccupied building in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Laurel Street between Farmington Avenue and Hawthorn Street and CNG, Connecticut Natural Gas, responded.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The utility company could not get inside the building, so they cut the gas line in the street and are making repairs.

Laurel Street is expected to be closed for much of the day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Gas levels in the building were high.

“The hazard is, if there's a fire or explosion in that building, an explosion can obviously impact safety in the immediate surrounding area. So, we did not have any elevated readings in any of the other structures. It was just the structure where the gas leak occurred -- 217, the remaining structures are evacuated as a precaution,” Deputy Chief Adam Guertin, of the Hartford Fire Department, said,

Around 50 people were evacuated from five buildings as a precaution and no injuries have been reported.

Local

New Haven 14 mins ago

New Haven Summer Learning Academy focuses on student success, improving math and literacy skills 

Wallingford 24 mins ago

State leaders call for safer roads following the death of DOT employee, state trooper, and construction worker

The director of the New Beginnings Early Learning Center said they were told to evacuate.

The staff walked around 25 children down Laurel Street and around the corner to Hawthorn Street to get away from the leak.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us