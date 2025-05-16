Crews respond to glycol leak, then fire at Trumbull High School

Firefighters responded to Trumbull High School twice between Thursday night and Friday morning. First, it was for a glycol leak, then for an electrical fire hours later.

Volunteer firefighters responded to a hazmat call at the high school around 8:24 p.m. Thursday and found more than 100 gallons of glycol from a broken pipe, according to Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company, No. 1, Inc.

They helped mitigate the leak and contain hazards while building maintenance shut down the HVAC system. The fire department cleared the scene after it was deemed safe, according to the fire department.

Less than six hours later, at 3:04 a.m. on Friday, a call came in from a Nichols firefighter who was working maintenance at the high school with a report of smoke in the building and dispatchers also received an alarm from smoke detectors in the school, according to Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company, No. 1.

Crews then found smoke from a small electrical fire from a power cord and extinguished the fire.

The fire department said the fire marshal’s office responded to both calls.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the school on Friday morning, but there was no immediate response.