Crews Respond to Hazmat Incident After Oil Truck Rolls Over in Cheshire

An oil truck rolled over in Cheshire Friday, closing Route 42 and creating an oil spill, according to Cheshire police.

Cheshire firefighters and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene for a hazardous materials incident.

Route 42, also known as Bethany Mountain Road, is closed from North Brooksvale Road to the Prospect town line, police said.

Police said the initial timeline provided for this response is that it will take through the weekend and into Monday morning.

The driver was the only person in the truck and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The road will remain closed during the investigation and cleanup.