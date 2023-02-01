Crews Respond to House Fire in Hamden

Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Hamden on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters said the fire is on Glenbrook Avenue.
In a photo posted on Twitter by the fire department, the front of the home appears damaged.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
The full extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
It's unclear what started the fire.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.