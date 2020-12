Crews are on scene at house fire in New Haven on Thursday night.

Fire location 1225 Blvd 1st. Box 901. Reported as a possible structure fire with multiple calls. Companies responding Eng 9, 6, 15 Tk 4, 1 Res 1 SOC 1 Eu 3 Car 34 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 25, 2020

Dispatched received multiple reports of a possible structure fire on Ella Grasso Boulevard just after 11p.m.

No additional information is available at this time.