House in Orange is Total Loss After Early Morning Fire: FD

A house in Orange is considered a total loss after part of it collapsed during an early morning fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire at a home on Chestnut Ridge Road around 3:45 a.m. The caller said there was a fire in front of the home.

When crews arrived, firefighters said they found the home fully engulfed by fire. There was also a power line down in the street in front of the home that was live.

Chestnut Ridge Road is expected to be closed until further notice, police said.

The homeowner was found outside the home in the backyard and was taken to be evaluated by EMS, authorities said. He said he was in the house when the fire started.

Crews had to battle the flames from the outside because they could not get inside the home. They dealt with multiple challenges putting out the fire including ice, water, cold weather and the live power line, fire officials said.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury because he slipped on ice and fell, officials said.

Firefighters from West Haven and Woodbridge were also requested to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.