Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Tolland on Saturday morning.

Firefighters in Somers said they are assisting with a fire on Fieldstone Drive in Tolland.

The size of the fire and the extent of any damage is unknown at this time.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators have not released details about what may have started the fire.