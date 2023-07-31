Wethersfield

Neighbor, police officer and firefighter help rescue woman from Wethersfield house fire

NBC Universal, Inc.

A neighbor, a police officer and a firefighter are being credited with helping to save a woman from a house fire in Wethersfield on Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on Laconia Road after getting multiple reports of a fire around 6:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to the fire chief, a neighbor and a police officer helped the family get a woman in a wheelchair out of the home. She was transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unclear.

Due to the heavy smoke conditions in the home, the family was encouraged to go to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Crews said the damage is mostly contained to the kitchen with heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

There's no word on what started the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us