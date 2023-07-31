Neighbor, police officer and firefighter help rescue woman from Wethersfield house fire

A neighbor, a police officer and a firefighter are being credited with helping to save a woman from a house fire in Wethersfield on Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on Laconia Road after getting multiple reports of a fire around 6:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to the fire chief, a neighbor and a police officer helped the family get a woman in a wheelchair out of the home. She was transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are unclear.

Due to the heavy smoke conditions in the home, the family was encouraged to go to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

Crews said the damage is mostly contained to the kitchen with heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

There's no word on what started the fire.