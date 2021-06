Crews are responding to a large storage unit fire in Thomaston on Monday morning.

On scene now at a large storage unit fire in Thomaston. Setting up a media area now. pic.twitter.com/6UEG8OYSgO — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) June 28, 2021

Police said the storage unit is on River Street.

Plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the storage unit and several emergency vehicles are lining the street nearby.

There is no word on what may have started the fire.